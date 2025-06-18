'He set the bar so high' - Kylian Mbappe expected 'to score five goals per game' but ex-France boss has 'no worries' that Real Madrid star can live up to the hype
Kylian Mbappe failed to win any major trophies with Real Madrid in his first season, but Laurent Blanc believes there is no reason to worry.
- Blanc says Mbappe joined Madrid at 'unfortunate' time
- Ex-France boss believes expectations are too high
- Attacker won European Golden Shoe in his first season