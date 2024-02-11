Serie A top scorers 2023-24: Lautaro Martinez, Victor Osimhen, Christian Pulisic & players with most goals in Italy

GOAL brings you all this season's leading marksmen from Italy's top division - who will come out on top?

The 2023-24 Serie A season is in full swing and while the battle for the Scudetto is an intriguing one, the race for the Capocannoniere is also heating up.

Victor Osimhen stood heads and shoulders above his Serie A colleagues in the Serie A top scorer stakes for the 2022-23 season, with his 26 goals firing Napoli to their long-awaited Scudetto, but who will take the crown this time around?

The Nigerian hitman is amongst the contenders, and rightfully so, he was that good in front of goal last season and has carried over his form. His nearest challenger was Inter's Lautaro Martinez, who just missed out again with 21 strikes to his name, figures to be among the challengers again, and is currently leading the pack.

As the 2023-24 campaign rumbles on, GOAL is on hand to monitor the exploits of the most prolific marksmen in Italy.