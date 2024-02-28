Goalkeeper Sergio Rico nearing remarkable PSG return after somehow surviving horrific horse and cart accident & subsequent brain aneurysm
Sergio Rico is reportedly nearing a remarkable return to PSG after somehow surviving a horrific horse and cart accident & subsequent brain aneurysm.
- Rico set to return to training
- Spanish goalkeeper awaiting medical clearance
- Set to offer competition to Keylor Navas and Gianluigi Donnarumma