Sergio Ramos Lionel MessiGetty
Gill Clark

Sergio Ramos edges closer to Lionel Messi reunion! Sevilla defender's agent visits several training grounds in United States amid interest from Saudi clubs including Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

Lionel MessiSergio RamosTransfersAl Nassr FCInter Miami CFSevillaLaLigaMajor League SoccerSaudi Pro League

Sergio Ramos could be set to join Lionel Messi in the United States as the Sevilla defender's agent is on the lookout for a new club.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Ramos heading towards end of Sevilla contract
  • Reluctant to stay with La Liga side
  • Agent has visited MLS clubs

Editors' Picks