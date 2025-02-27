Selling club TS Galaxy boss sends message to Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and other potential suitors regarding red-hot striker Dzenan Zajmovic - 'If they want to talk, no problem'
The Belgian-Bosnian joined the Rockets before the start of the 2024/25 season and has been a standout player for his side.
- Zajmovic has been in form for TS Galaxy
- His performances have sparked transfer talk
- Sukazi comments on potentially losing his star player