Dzenan Zajmovic, TS Galaxy, February 2025
Michael Madyira

Selling club TS Galaxy boss sends message to Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and other potential suitors regarding red-hot striker Dzenan Zajmovic - 'If they want to talk, no problem'

Premier Soccer League

The Belgian-Bosnian joined the Rockets before the start of the 2024/25 season and has been a standout player for his side.

  • Zajmovic has been in form for TS Galaxy
  • His performances have sparked transfer talk
  • Sukazi comments on potentially losing his star player
