Sekhukhune United vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL brings you the details for the upcoming clash between Babina Noko and Amakhosi at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Sekhukhune United are set to play their final home game of the season and will be aiming to finish strong in front of their fans.

With one more match remaining, Eric Tinkler knows that a victory could keep their hopes of qualifying for continental football alive.

The hosts will be looking to build momentum and secure a positive result that sets the tone for a strong finish.

Article continues below

On the other side, Kaizer Chiefs arrive with the emotional high of clinching their first trophy in a decade.

However, head coach Nasreddine Nabi is focused on keeping his players grounded and pushing for a top-eight finish.

Both sides have plenty to play for, setting the stage for a tense and competitive encounter.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between United and Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.