The Glamour Boys are struggling to make the top eight in the South African top tier owing to their inconsistencies.

Kaizer Chiefs are playing Sekhukhune United on Saturday in a Premier Soccer League game that will be played at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Amakhosi hope to win, which will give them a chance of finishing in the top eight by the end of the ongoing edition.

GOAL takes a look at how Coach Nasreddine Nabi could line up his men, a week after winning the Nedbank Cup.