Keletso Makgalwa and Wayde Jooste, Sekhukhune United vs AmaZulu Backpage
Seth Willis

Sekhukhune United deny Kaizer Chiefs fourth spot with win over Muhsin Ertugral-inspired Arthur Zwane's AmaZulu FC

Premier Soccer LeagueAmaZulu FC vs Sekhukhune UnitedAmaZulu FCSekhukhune UnitedKaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch FCKaizer ChiefsStellenbosch FCA. ZwaneMagesi FC vs AmaZulu FCMagesi FCSuperSport United vs Sekhukhune UnitedSuperSport United

Babina Noko capitalised on their chnaces to get maximum points in the midweek clash over Usuthu.

  • AmaZulu hosted Sekhukhune on Wednesday night
  • Babina Noko claimed a win
  • Goals scored on either half
