VIDEO: 'I love City more than anything' - Seemingly drunken Jack Grealish involved in emotional exchange with Man City fans at Oasis' Heaton Park reunion gig as mystery surrounds outcast's future J. Grealish Manchester City Transfers Premier League

Jack Grealish had an emotional conversation with a bunch of Manchester City fans at Oasis' Heaton Park reunion concert amid speculation over his future at Etihad Stadium. The English winger was seemingly in a drunken state as he hailed the City fans as the best in the world and also expressed his love for the Premier League side.