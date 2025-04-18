Secret revealed? Grant Kekana states what Mamelodi Sundowns should show to beat Al Ahly and reach Caf Champions League final - 'It’s all about applying ourselves'
The 32-year-old experienced defender acknowledges how tough the Egyptian giants are but is confident they have what it takes to bring them down.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Downs to host Al Ahly
- Sundowns looking for second Caf CL star
- Kekana explains why Sundowns are more mature
🟢📱