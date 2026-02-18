Getty Images Sport
'The Secret Footballer' unmasked! Ex-Premier League striker finally reveals true identity
'Secret Footballer' published five books alongside newspaper column
'The Secret Footballer' series created plenty of intrigue during its run, with fans fascinated by the insights provided in a weekly newspaper column which often shedded light on the more frustrating aspects of professional football. Five books were also published under the pseudonym, some of which were written as memoirs, but the secrecy of the author often prompted debate among supporters. Groups were even formed online as people attempted to solve the mystery of his identity, but that has now come to an end with Kitson revealing he is the former Premier League striker who penned the books and newspaper columns.
Kitson first made his name at Cambridge United and Reading, playing for the latter in the Premier League after the Royals broke the record for the most points in a single Championship season with 106 during the 2005-06 campaign. He would later turn out for the likes of Stoke City, Portsmouth, Sheffield United and Oxford United before retiring in 2015 after a brief spell with Arlesey Town.
Former PL striker reveals identity
Speaking on the Liberty Rock Sport Podcast, Kitson revealed: "I am The Secret Footballer. I've never said that out loud before. It was an idea that came to me when I wasn't happy with where football was going and I needed an outlet to express it for my own mental health.
"I've been writing since I was a kid. It's a passion. As I said, I wanted to be a travel writer. The writing was cathartic. It helped me process what was going on in football.
"It started as something that wasn't about naming names. It was about explaining what happens in the industry and why.
"I would write and leave people to form their own opinions. It was fun for a while, then it bred huge anxiety. I had a career and a big contract. If I'd been outed, I would have been sacked and ostracised. Now everyone has a podcast and an outlet. Back then, it was genuinely new.
"It changed football in this country and led to overhauls at the highest levels, which I'm proud of. But the stress and anxiety were immense."
Death of Gary Speed pivotal to 'Secret Footballer' ending
Kitson also spoke about how the death of Gary Speed in 2011 played a role in his decision to end his career as 'The Secret Footballer'. Speed, a former midfielder for Leeds United, Newcastle United and Bolton Wanderers among others, was found dead at his home at the age of 42.
Kitson said: "The worst thing that happened was when I wrote a column about mental health called 'Sometimes There's Darkness Behind the Light.'
"Nobody talked about mental health in football then. If you spoke about it, you were seen as weak. I said there was a mental health epidemic and I predicted it was only a matter of time before someone took their own life.
"I submitted it on Friday. It went out Saturday. On Sunday, Gary Speed was found dead. That's when the Secret Footballer stopped being fun."
Kitson working as motivational speaker
Kitson has tried his hand at punditry since retiring as a player but now predominantly works as a motivational speaker in the mental health sphere.
In 2020, the former striker apologised to Raheem Sterling having appeared to suggest the former Manchester City star had "made himself a target" for racism two years earlier.
He said: "Perhaps I used clumsy language and for that I apologise. But I never have and never will condone any form of racism.
"I admire Raheem for taking up the fight and saying: 'No, I'm not having this'. And I agree with him. More needs to be done. And I'm prepared to do it.
"And if he, or anyone, wants to discuss that matter with me, and what I intend to do, I'm more than happy to have that chat and put his mind – and that of other players - to rest."
