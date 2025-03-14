Seattle Sounders announce winger Paul Arriola suffered torn ACL in CONCACAF Champions Cup match vs. Cruz Azul

Getty Images SportJacob SchneiderSeattle Sounders announce winger Paul Arriola suffered torn ACL in CONCACAF Champions Cup match vs. Cruz AzulMajor League SoccerP. ArriolaSeattle Sounders FCThe U.S. international's season is effectively over after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee midweekArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPaul Arriola suffers torn ACL vs. Cruz AzulWinger moved to Seattle ahead of 2025 seasonU.S. international's season effectively overGet the MLS Season Pass today!Stream games now