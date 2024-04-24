'Like watching seal clubbing' - Piers Morgan claims Arsenal playing Chelsea 'should be outlawed' after 'inhuman' thrashing of London rivals and insists Gunners will beat Man City to Premier League title
Piers Morgan says Arsenal playing Chelsea should be "outlawed" after their "inhuman" 5-0 thrashing of the Blues.
- Arsenal thump Chelsea 5-0 at Emirates
- Morgan backs Gunners to win Premier League
- Claims derby games with Blues should be illegal