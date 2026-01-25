Sead Ramovic outwits ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt as CR Belouizdad beat Stellenbosch in CAF Confederation Cup duel

Premier Soccer League side Stellenbosch suffered their first loss in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage after a 2-0 defeat to CR Belouizdad on Sunday.

The Algerian side grabbed the lead in the fifth minute when Abdennour Belhocini scored with an assist from Lofti Boussouar.

Stellies had limited chances in the game but would have scored had Langelihle Phili managed to utilise their most open chance in the 30th minute.

The North African side almost doubled their lead in the third minute of added time of the first half, but Oscarine Masuluke made a fantastic save to deny them.

The Algerian Ligue 1 side dealt a blow to any chance of Stellenbosch mounting a comeback after Farid El Melali scored from a spot kick in the fifth minute of added time.