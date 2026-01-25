+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Kiplagat Sang

Sead Ramovic outwits ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt as CR Belouizdad beat Stellenbosch in CAF Confederation Cup duel

The former TS Galaxy tactician saw his side register a crucial win that takes them closer to the knockout stage. For the Maroons, the loss has come just as they start a new journey under the former Amakhosi coach, who was recently appointed to steer the club after the departure of a long-time tactician.

  • Hunt & Stellenbosch beaten

    Premier Soccer League side Stellenbosch suffered their first loss in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage after a 2-0 defeat to CR Belouizdad on Sunday.

    The Algerian side grabbed the lead in the fifth minute when Abdennour Belhocini scored with an assist from Lofti Boussouar.  

    Stellies had limited chances in the game but would have scored had Langelihle Phili managed to utilise their most open chance in the 30th minute.

    The North African side almost doubled their lead in the third minute of added time of the first half, but Oscarine Masuluke made a fantastic save to deny them.

    The Algerian Ligue 1 side dealt a blow to any chance of Stellenbosch mounting a comeback after Farid El Melali scored from a spot kick in the fifth minute of added time.

    Where does the defeat leaves Stellies?

    This is the first loss in the group stage for the Western Cape, and they are now second with four points as CR Belouizdad take charge of Group C with six points.

    Tanzania's Singida Black Stars are third with four points too, while Otoho d'Oyo from Congo Brazzaville are at the bottom with three points. 

  • Ramovic's charges return to winning ways

    The win over the PSL outfit is expected to motivate CR Belouizdad, who suffered an Algerian Ligue 1 defeat to JS Kabylie in their previous game.

    Before the league defeat, the club was on an impressive run, as they were on a five-match unbeaten run. As they chase their continental ambitions, the Algiers-based outfit is also hoping to give Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger a run for their money in the Ligue 1 title race.  

    Currently, there is a huge gap between the sides, as MC Alger enjoy an 11-point gap ahead of Belouizdad, who are second.

    Hunt face harsh Confederation Cup welcome

    After Steve Barker left to join Dar es Salaam heavyweights Simba SC, Stellies' bosses picked the former Kaizer Chiefs coach to guide their team as they start a new chapter.

    Given the expectations, Gavin Hunt will start feeling the heat if Stellenbosch struggle, especially in the continental competition after reaching the semi-finals last season.

    Hunt joined the Maroons after he parted ways with Premier Soccer League debutants, Durban City, and it is something he would want to avoid at his new club.

    Now that he has suffered a first defeat in the group stage, he will need to come up with a winning formula that will ensure their continental campaign remains alive.

    Given that their PSL form is not convincing, Hunt is also expected to stabilise the boat and help the club avoid a likely survival fight at the end of the season. 

