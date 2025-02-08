Sead Ramovic breaks silence on shock Young Africans exit after joining Bafana Bafana star's club in Algeria - 'I knew this kind of rubbish talk would come up...I don't care'
Just three months after leaving the Rockets for Yanga, the German is on the move again and has landed in Algeria.
- Ramovic was fired by TS Galaxy in November 2024
- He then went to Tanzania to coach Yanga
- But he has left and is now in Algeria as he comments on his new move
