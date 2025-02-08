Sead Ramovic, CR Belouizdad, February 2025CR Belouizdad
Michael Madyira

Sead Ramovic breaks silence on shock Young Africans exit after joining Bafana Bafana star's club in Algeria - 'I knew this kind of rubbish talk would come up...I don't care'

Premier Soccer LeagueS. RamovicTS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCTS GalaxyMamelodi Sundowns FCK. MayoCR Belouizdad

Just three months after leaving the Rockets for Yanga, the German is on the move again and has landed in Algeria.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Ramovic was fired by TS Galaxy in November 2024
  • He then went to Tanzania to coach Yanga
  • But he has left and is now in Algeria as he comments on his new move
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match