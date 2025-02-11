'Scott McTominay is playing like primetime Jude Bellingham!' - Rio Ferdinand explains why players perform well after leaving Man Utd and makes Marcus Rashford prediction following loan to Aston Villa S. McTominay J. Bellingham Manchester United M. Rashford SSC Napoli

Rio Ferdinand explained why players perform well after leaving Manchester United as he drew comparisons between Scott McTominay and Jude Bellingham.