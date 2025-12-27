Scott McTominay contemplating Premier League comeback with door to Man Utd return left open

Yet for all the success, not everything has been straightforward. Napoli currently sit third in Serie A, and according to reports from The Sun, internal tensions have begun to emerge amid the intense scrutiny that comes with stardom in Naples.

One source claimed: "Scott loves elements of Italian life and had a wonderful first season. But the passion of the fans can be a blessing but also make things difficult. He is treated as a god over there but it means he finds it difficult to do simple things when he's not training. The attention can be suffocating."

Against that backdrop, rumours have linked the midfielder with a host of clubs back in England, including Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, while Barcelona have also been mentioned as admirers. The possibility of a Premier League return has inevitably reignited discussion of a United homecoming, particularly given McTominay’s deep-rooted connection to the club.

