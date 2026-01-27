Getty Images
'Long may it continue!' - Scott McTominay sends emotional message to former Man Utd team-mates and hails 'great guy' Michael Carrick
High praise from former United star
McTominay was asked about Carrick's sensational impact after temporarily being handed the reins at Old Trafford once again following the recent departure of Ruben Amorim. The warm response reveals the deep bond formed between the two during their time together at the club. Carrick's second stint as interim boss started with a 2-0 victory against local rivals Man City, followed by a thrilling 3-2 win away at Arsenal.
McTominay: 'So much love and respect'
Speaking to reporters ahead of the clash with Chelsea, McTominay was asked if he was surprised by United's results: "No I'm not, to be honest. I've got so much love and respect for him, him and Kieran McKenna and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer helped me so much in that period where they were at Manchester United and I wish them nothing but the absolute best. The two results they've had have been amazing, especially for me to watch. I'm very, very proud of all the players and long may it continue.
"The games, the big ones against Arsenal and Man City are important but sometimes it's the games that are not so easy away from home against the promoted teams or teams of so-called lesser stature which are probably just as important. For me, I'm looking forward to watching them and continuing to do well and I wish them all the best."
Carrick yet to be beaten
Carrick boasts a near-flawless managerial record as United's interim boss across two separate spells, completing five games - four wins and a draw - without suffering a single defeat. In his initial stint in November and December 2021, he secured a vital 2-0 Champions League victory away at Villarreal, a hard-fought 1-1 Premier League draw at Chelsea, and a dramatic 3-2 home win against Arsenal. He demonstrated tactical bravery by benching star players and implementing counter-attacking strategies that yielded immediate results against top-tier managers like Unai Emery, Thomas Tuchel, and Mikel Arteta. And it’s a familiar story following his return for another temporary period, with wins over Arteta's league leaders and arch rivals Manchester City.
Conte back in the dugout to face old foes
McTominay's Napoli boss, Antonio Conte, will face his former club Chelsea in a crucial Champions League clash, on Wednesday evening. This match marks their first encounter since the infamous fiery handshake incident with then-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel in August 2022, a moment that quickly became Premier League folklore. That heated touchline spat after a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge saw both managers shown red cards and subsequently fined by the FA. While the incident was later downplayed as mere "passion" by both parties, the tension was palpable, stemming from the on-pitch rivalry and a disagreement over handshake etiquette.
Now, with Tuchel no longer at Chelsea and Conte managing a troubled Napoli side amidst an injury crisis, the focus shifts from personal drama to high-stakes football. Napoli, currently facing potential elimination, desperately need a win at the Stadio Maradona, while Chelsea require three points to secure direct qualification for the last 16. Conte, who won the Premier League and FA Cup during his successful tenure at Chelsea, has acknowledged his positive time at the club but highlighted the disparity in spending power ahead of this decisive European battle.
