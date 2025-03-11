Scott McTominay enjoys 'beautiful lunch' with Scotland team-mate and 'maestro' Billy Gilmour as Napoli duo celebrate crucial win over Fiorentina in Serie A title race
Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour celebrated their day off by having lunch together following Napoli's important 2-1 win over Fiorentina.
- Napoli beat Fiorentina 2-1 over the weekend
- McTominay and Gilmour went out for lunch on Monday
- Former Man Utd star second top scorer for Napoli this season