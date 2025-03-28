'I saw things that cannot be right at elite football' - Frank Lampard insists he was correct to rejoin struggling Chelsea in 2023 following Todd Boehly & BlueCo's takeover despite recording terrible 9% win ratio
Frank Lampard claims to have seen "things that cannot be right at elite football" during his troubled spell as interim manager at Chelsea.
- Returned to Stamford Bridge in April 2023
- Saw out troubled Premier League campaign
- Proving his worth again at Coventry City