The 34-year-old Glamour Boys midfielder is in trouble for allegedly dodging his obligation with the taxman.

Gaston Sirino has been sued by the South African Revenue Service, Sars, for allegedly failing to settle his R6.1 million personal tax.

The taxman is now in court seeking permission to confiscate assets owned by the Kaizer Chiefs star to recover their debt.

While a section of the fans in Mzansi don't understand how the 34-year-old put himself in such a mess, some are taunting Amakhosi.

Article continues below

Have a look at what they said as sampled by GOAL.