Kaizer Chiefs' Gaston Sirino in big problems with Sars! Taxman demands R6.1 million from Amakhosi star in unpaid personal tax - Failure to make full payment may result in auction of assets
The Glamour Boys' creative midfielder has reportedly dodged meeting his obligations with the revenue collectors and might end up losing big.
- Sirino is in trouble with Sars
- It is claimed that he hasn't paid his taxes
- Sars pushing for recovery