Josef Martinez, San Jose Earthquakes Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Siddhant Lazar

San Jose Earthquakes striker Josef Martínez climbs to sixth on all-time MLS scoring list with a masterful hat-trick against DC United

Major League SoccerSan Jose EarthquakesDC UnitedJ. Martinez

The San Jose striker had fans in awe as he scored a stunning hat-trick in a commanding 6-1 win

  • Martínez scores three goals in San Jose's 6-1 rout of D.C. United
  • Venezuelan striker moves to sixth on MLS all-time scoring chart
  • Hat-trick marks Martínez's seventh in MLS, a league record

