Samir Nasri and the Drip Doctors: Football's wildest social media storm

In a series of tweets that were deleted not too long after they were posted, Nasri - or at least the person with access to his account, later insisting he had been hacked - claimed he was "also provided a full sexual service too right after". The account called Sozahdah a "w****" that "comes and f**** the same night" and wrote in another post: "Please tell the world as well of the other concierge treatment your girl gave straight after the iv drip."

The absurdity of these posts led people to believe Nasri wasn't actually the person writing these tweets, with some quickly pointing to the possibility of a vengeful lover. Indeed, he had supposedly been in hot water with girlfriend of four years Anara Atanes in the weeks leading up to this episode, and she was the next person to be dragged into the posts.

"Sorry guys I just had to let the world know that my girlfriend Anara who was with me at the time had booked this girl to give me an iv drip," and "On arrival Anara had left the room and this girl had asked for my number and to go out with me that night. She then continued to give me..." were the tweets that followed, though some of these entries were being destroyed almost as quickly as they went up. "Unfortunately my twitter keeps deleting tweets. But just letting you boys know if u are in the la area and feeling lonely msg @DripDoctors" recognised this.

There then appeared to be a back-and-forth between the owner of the account and the person who had supposedly hacked into it. In an attempt to prove his innocence, Nasri tweeted: "Someone hacked my account and tried to spread rumors which is fake I am sorty for all the ppl involved in that i apologies." This was then followed by: "Everything i said was 100 percents facts. The girl in the picture jamilah. Came to my hotel room at 3 am and continued other services... That dont come on their menu."

At that point, the Drip Doctors account thought it would be best to dispel these allegations. "[Nasri's] account has been HACKED and the recent tweets about @dripdoctors are all FALSE, this will be confirmed shortly. Thanks," was their own tweet. But the person behind Nasri's profile had the final say on the matter that fateful evening.

"Did jamilah not come to the club and then my hotel room at 3am?" was the question posed by Nasri's account in response. "Im just trying to promote the amazing service of @DripDoctors and the services that come after too... And how you f*** all ur clients on the same day as giving them an iv drip," was the final post of the saga that night.

And if you don't believe all of these tweets weren't actually posted, you can still view this article from GOAL with actual screenshots from in the moment. This really happened!