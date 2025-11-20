Samir Nasri and the Drip Doctors: Football's wildest social media storm

Nasri made his return to football with Turkish side Antalyaspor for the 2017-18 season following the expiry of his Man City contract, while his relationship with Sevilla fell apart and he was not offered a return to Spain. He played only eight times in Turkey before a short-lived stint with West Ham the following campaign, before reuniting with former City team-mate Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht for 2019-20, the final year of his career before retiring a year later aged 34.
On several occasions, Nasri has pointed to the Drip Doctors fiasco as the reason why his playing days became numbered.
"I was on holiday with my family. I became ill, I had a virus. I did not leave my room, I was suffering from vomiting, big headaches, I was empty," Nasri said to L'Equipe in 2019. "I called a friend and told him to find me a doctor. He couldn't. He said to me: 'There is a clinic, it will re-boost you'. Especially as I was going back to Sevilla in two days' time.
"I said OK. I didn't know the rules. And that, by the way, should serve as a lesson to all young players, to properly read the anti-doping rules, to really pay attention, because everything can go in a completely different direction. To be honest, I did not think that anything would come of it. This woman came to give me a drip of vitamins. She asked for a photo, I said yes, for me I hadn't done anything wrong.
"I was of the view that this was not a doping product, it was fine. Can I promise that I have never doped? Yes, I have handed over the files, there was no doping product in it."
Nasri's exile from Sevilla also deeply upset him, believing his tailing form in the second half of 2016-17 was down to the looming threat of a doping ban.
"I was destroyed because I thought I was going to be banned for two years. I didn't want to play any more after that," he said on Instagram in 2020. "I even told Sampaoli to leave me out, but he always wanted me to play. I was lost, I was anxious and angry with everything. I didn't show it on the pitch but football was over for me.
"Sampaoli liked me so much that he said to me, 'Come to our team, you can drink, go to nightclubs, do what you want and I’ll cover your back. All I ask is that you play well on the pitch on the weekend'. In fact, one weekend I wasn't able to play and I wanted to go home and see my family and he offered to watch my house and look after my dog."
From the new Zidane, to Arsenal's prodigy, to Man City's title-winner, to Sevilla's saviour, to the social media hall of infamy. You can't say Nasri's career was boring.