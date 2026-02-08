Mamelodi Sundowns and Saint-Eloi Lupopo shared CAF Champions League group stage points after a 1-1 draw at the TP Mazembe Stadium on Sunday.

Downs found themselves trailing in the 19th minute when Enoch Molia, with an assist from Jean Tukumbane, scored to give the home side the lead.

The Premier Soccer League giants fought back and equalised in the 55th minute when Jayden Adams found the back of the net, with Aubrey Modiba providing the assist.

The 2024/25 finalists stand in a precarious position ahead of their final group game against Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger, since the Tshwane giants will need a straight win to qualify. Currently, Al Hilal lead with eight points, Algerian Ligue 1 champions MC Alger are second with seven, while the Brazilians are third with six points, and Lupopo are at the bottom with five.

After the draw in Lubumbashi, GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted as Downs are set to return home with just a point from the game.