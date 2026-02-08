Goal.com
Mamelodi Sundowns, Saint-Eloi Lupopo, February 2026Mamelodi Sundowns
Kiplagat Sang

Saint-Eloi Lupopo 1-1 Mamelodi Sundowns: 'Extend Miguel Cardoso's contract, he will bring back the glory days! Bafana Bafana will not win a game at World Cup thanks to Masandawana tactician! Tashreeq Matthews is a weapon formed against us' - Fans

The draw complicates Masandawana's dream of reaching the last eight and puts more pressure on head coach Miguel Cardoso. This was the third straight match where Downs dropped points after a defeat and a draw against Al Hilal in the previous two games. Should the Pretoria giants fail to advance, they will be considered architects of their own downfall, given the inconsistency in performance that they have shown.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Saint-Eloi Lupopo shared CAF Champions League group stage points after a 1-1 draw at the TP Mazembe Stadium on Sunday.

Downs found themselves trailing in the 19th minute when Enoch Molia, with an assist from Jean Tukumbane, scored to give the home side the lead.

The Premier Soccer League giants fought back and equalised in the 55th minute when Jayden Adams found the back of the net, with Aubrey Modiba providing the assist.  

The 2024/25 finalists stand in a precarious position ahead of their final group game against Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger, since the Tshwane giants will need a straight win to qualify. Currently, Al Hilal lead with eight points, Algerian Ligue 1 champions MC Alger are second with seven, while the Brazilians are third with six points, and Lupopo are at the bottom with five.

After the draw in Lubumbashi, GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted as Downs are set to return home with just a point from the game.

    Lupopo fought for us

    Thank you, Lupopo, for fighting for us. Maybe the management will take us seriously and kick out Cardoso - Dum Diesel

    Weapon against us!

    Matthews is the weapon that is formed against us - Ndumiso Qhawe Mebane

    Motsepe bribes refs

    Motsepe's capitalistic money is working at CAF to bribe all the referees, like what he's doing at PSL - Adolph Mathipa

    Fine players

    If we don't qualify for the knockout stage, players should be fined 2 million each as punishment because they receive a lot of cash for nothing - William Sefefe

    Sundowns will not beat Mokwena

    I hope Tlhopie is proud wherever he is; we are not winning against Rhulani - YELLOW ARMY SA

  • Impressed

    As a Sundowns fan, I'm impressed by the flowing football Cardoso is playing; coming from the back to equalise in an away game is difficult. We need to extend his contract, and he will bring back the glory days of Kabo Yellow - Kamo

  • Cardoso must go

    This coach needs to go, or we won't even win one game at the World Cup. Sundowns is our national team - @IsaacKgafela

0