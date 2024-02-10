Revealed: The key role Said Benrahma's mum played in his decision to join Lyon from West Ham in January transfer window

Ritabrata Banerjee
Said Benrahma West Ham 2023-24Getty Images
Said BenrahmaWest Ham UnitedLyonLigue 1Premier League

Former West Ham star Said Benrahma has revealed how his mother played an important role in him joining Lyon during the January transfer window.

  • Benrahma revealed how his mother influenced his decision to join Lyon
  • Completed a move in the January transfer window
  • Could make his debut on Sunday

