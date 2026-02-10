SAFPU breaks silence over unpaid CHAN bonuses for Bafana Bafana stars 'players asked for our assistance'

South Africa were among the countries that participated in the last edition of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) that took place in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Bafana Bafana were eliminated by Uganda in a dramatic 3-3 encounter at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala on August 18, 2025. A win would have seen South Africa proceed to the quarter-finals, but despite being 3-1 down with seven minutes, Uganda fought back to register a 3-3 draw, thereby ending Bafana's journey.

In addition to the CHAN exit heartbreak, a new disappointment that the players faced resurfaced recently when Neo Maema, who was the team's captain in the competition, revealed that they are yet to receive their bonuses from SAFA despite several promises.