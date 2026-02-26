SAFA reveals Bafana Bafana's 2026 FIFA World Cup training base and Hugo Broos explains why opening game against Mexico will be special

The South Africa Football Association (SAFA) has revealed Bafana Bafana's training base during the 2026 World Cup finals.

The national team will be based in Pachuca, Mexico, and will train at the Universidad del Futbol, according to SAFA.

Bafana managed to grab a ticket to the global football tournament following a challenging qualification journey. South Africa are in Group A alongside Mexico, South Korea, and a yet-to-be-determined nation. The other member of the group will come from the winner of the UEFA play-offs involving Denmark, the Czech Republic and Macedonia.

The 1996 AFCON winners will start their campaign against the co-hosts Mexico in a match that will be played on 11 June 2026 at the Estadio Azteca in Coyoacán.