Safa & PSL headed for a possible collision as Caf confirms Bafana Bafana's participation in the second 2024 Chan qualifiers

South Africa have participated in this continental tournament twice including as hosts in 2014. Bafana did not enter qualification for 2024 Chan But they have been co-opted in the final qualifiers They could make it to the 2024 edition