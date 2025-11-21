Sadio Mane explains why 'rivalry' with Mohamed Salah 'wasn't a bad thing' as ex-Liverpool forward reveals what star duo argued about during Burnley row

Mane said: "Everybody says the same (that there was a rivalry), but I don’t think it’s a bad thing. I’m someone who is quiet, but I’m friendly with everybody in the team. I think Mo is also a very nice guy. I think though, on the pitch, you saw – sometimes he would pass to me, sometimes he wouldn’t pass to me; sometimes he would pass to me, sometimes he wouldn’t pass to me. Only Bobby (Roberto Firmino) was there to share the ball.

"And I still remember one game (against Burnley) when I was really, really angry because he didn’t pass to me when he should have. I was really angry after the game. The next day he came up to me. He wanted to talk to me, but he didn’t know how to say it. He still thought I was angry at him because we hadn’t seen each other (the night before), we just went home.

"He said, 'Can we talk?' I said, 'OK, no problem, we go'. And he said, 'You think I didn’t want to pass to you? I didn't score. Bobby scored. But even when I got the ball, I wasn’t thinking or see you to pass. I just got the ball and I wanted to shoot. But I have nothing against you. And honestly, if I can pass to you and if I see you, I will do'.

"I said, 'No, don’t worry. It passed, it passed. I was angry because I think you can pass to me more with your quality'. I think since that day we became even closer. And sometimes it happens. For me, it wasn’t personal. He just wants to score, score, score. And then I said to him: 'Mo, I can help you a lot because I know you want to be a top scorer. I can help you because I don’t have this problem. I’ll help you more'."

