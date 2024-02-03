Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney mania! Diehard Wrexham fan gives newborn child ‘Rob-Ryan’ middle name in honour of club’s Hollywood owners

Soham Mukherjee
Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenney WrexhamGetty/GOAL
WrexhamLeague Two

A Diehard Wrexham fan has given his newborn child a middle name of "Rob-Ryan" to honour the club's Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

  • Wrexham influence spreading in North Wales
  • Baby named 'Rob-Ryan' in honour of Hollywood stars
  • Family have been devoted Wrexham fans for decades

