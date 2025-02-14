Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney sent transfer warning in Wrexham training ground project - with Red Dragons eyeing Championship & Premier League-calibre additions
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been told that training ground investment at Wrexham is crucial to the club's future transfer plans.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Welsh outfit don't have their own training ground
- Efforts being made to address that issue
- Need facilities that will appeal to top targets