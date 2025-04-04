Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney tipped to sell Wrexham 'sooner rather than later' as prediction questions are asked of whether Red Dragons are ready for Premier League promotion push
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney may look to "sell sooner rather than later", it is being claimed, with questions asked of Wrexham's long-term plan.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Hollywood stars completed takeover in 2021
- Overseen meteoric rise for the Red Dragons
- Plan is to reach the top-flight at some stage