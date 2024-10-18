Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo and Wrexham co-owner Ryan ReynoldsGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Ryan Reynolds & ‘Hollywood movie’ chance could lure Cristiano Ronaldo to Wrexham – with World Cup winner explaining why Portuguese superstar is already planning next career move

C. RonaldoWrexhamLeague OneSaudi Pro LeagueShowbizAl Nassr FC

The opportunity to work with Ryan Reynolds and get a “beautiful Hollywood movie” chance could lure Cristiano Ronaldo to Wrexham, says Frank Leboeuf.

  • Famous faces in Red Dragons' boardroom
  • CR7 approaching end of playing days
  • Talk of surprising challenge in North Wales
