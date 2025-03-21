Rwanda vs Nigeria Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Goal provides all the information you need to know about Rwanda vs Nigeria in a Fifa World Cup qualifiers clash

The FIFA World Cup qualifier in Kigali sets the stage for a battle of new coaches as Rwanda and Nigeria clash in a crucial encounter, the home side recently appointed Adel Amrouche to lead Amavubi, while the Super Eagles have entrusted Eric Chelle with the hot seat.

Rwanda currently sit second in the group with seven points, while the three-time AFCON champions are yet to secure a win in the qualifiers. Both teams will be eager to make a strong statement under their new mentors as they push for World Cup qualification.

Here, GOAL provides all the key details on how to watch the Rwanda vs. Nigeria showdown, including TV channels, streaming options, team updates, and more.