Ruben Amorim reveals transfer stance on 'special' Antoine Semenyo ahead of Man Utd's clash with Bournemouth
Man Utd host potential January target Semenyo in Bournemouth clash
United host Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Monday night, looking to build momentum in a season that has demanded constant adjustment from Amorim. The Portuguese coach has been forced to juggle injuries, tactical tweaks and squad rotation, particularly in defence, as United continue to search for consistency in the Premier League. Bournemouth arrive amid a winless run but remain a dangerous opponent thanks to Andoni Iraola's side's ferocity in attack.
Much of the pre-match discussion has centred on Semenyo, a player United explored during the summer before opting to strengthen their frontline with Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha instead. The 25-year-old remained at Bournemouth and made a strong start to the campaign, contributing six goals and three assists in his first 14 league appearances. Although his output has dipped in recent weeks, his overall numbers still underline his impact.
Semenyo’s contract situation has added to the intrigue, with a £65 million ($86.8m) release clause understood to be active in the January window. Liverpool have been linked with a move, while United’s previous interest inevitably resurfaced ahead of the meeting between the two sides. Despite that backdrop, Amorim was keen to keep the focus on the match itself rather than transfer speculation.
Amorim opens up on Semenyo links ahead of Old Trafford audition
Amorim spoke warmly about Bournemouth as a collective and highlighted Semenyo as a standout individual ahead of the fixture. Speaking before the game, the United boss told Sky Sports: “They have a special player. They have many good players, but they have a special player in Semenyo. [He] can play both sides with both feet.”
However, Amorim was quick to clarify that his praise should not be interpreted as a hint at a January move. Addressing the speculation directly, he said: “No, it’s not the case. I think there is a lot of special players in the league. What I feel is that it’s to summarise the top manager, top team. I really like the team and the top player. I think he is a special player.”
Semenyo's rapid progression this season
Semenyo’s rise at Bournemouth has been one of the more compelling stories in recent Premier League seasons. After initially arriving as a promising but raw attacker, the Ghana international developed into a reliable starter during the 2024–25 campaign. His combination of pace and directness made him a constant outlet in the Cherries' attack, helping establish the club as a solid mid-table side.
That trajectory has continued into the current season, with Semenyo producing a run of high-impact performances early on. He has registered nine goal contributions since the start of the season, including standout displays against the likes of Liverpool and Fulham. His ability to operate on either flank, drive at defenders and finish chances has drawn attention from across the Premier League.
In recognition of his value, Bournemouth secured Semenyo to a long-term contract extension in July 2025, tying him down until 2030. The inclusion of a sizeable release clause reflects both his importance to the club and the expectation of sustained interest from elite sides.
Man Utd focusing on other departments as Semenyo links continue
United’s immediate focus remains firmly on the Bournemouth fixture, with Amorim intent on managing a demanding run of games despite ongoing injury concerns. Semenyo’s performance at Old Trafford will inevitably be scrutinised, but the Red Devils' transfer priorities appear to lie elsewhere as January approaches. Reinforcements in midfield and at left-back remain the primary concern.
For Bournemouth, the challenge is to arrest their recent dip in form and reignite the attacking fluency shown earlier in the season. Semenyo will once again be central to that effort, particularly with his availability unaffected by AFCON after Ghana’s failure to qualify.
