Ruben Amorim was ready to RESIGN just days before Man Utd axe... costing Premier League giants over £12m in compensation

Amorim spoke out against his apparent lack of support at boardroom level following a 1-1 draw with Leeds. He said: “I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the coach of Manchester United. That is clear. I know that my name is not [Thomas] Tuchel, it's not [Antonio] Conte, it's not [Jose] Mourinho, but I'm the manager of Manchester United and it's going to be like this for 18 months or when the board decides to change. That was my point. I want to finish with that. I'm not going to quit. I will do my job until another guy is coming here to replace me.”

Amorim stated that he would see out his contract before walking away, but he was axed less than 24 hours later. United believed that they had been backed into a corner, with Wilcox and chief executive Omar Barrada being left with no choice but to take decisive action.

They held another meeting with Amorim before informing the Portuguese of the decision to move in different directions. That call meant that United would have to compensate Amorim for his contract being torn up.

