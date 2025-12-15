Getty Images Sport
Ruben Amorim would be 'really pleased' if Kobbie Mainoo asks him about Man Utd loan transfer as manager responds to Paul Scholes' 'doesn't get the club' criticism
Mainoo minutes: No Premier League starts for England international
Mainoo has not started a Premier League fixture this season, with his only inclusion from the off in 2025-26 coming in a humbling Carabao Cup defeat to League Two side Grimsby. His 10 outings in the top-flight have all come from off the bench.
Competition for places is fierce at Old Trafford, with experienced stars such as club captain Bruno Fernandes and veteran Brazilian Casemiro filling midfield berths, and that is leading Mainoo to mull over his options.
Transfer talk: Does Mainoo need a move in January?
It has been suggested that the Red Devils academy graduate could push for a move in the new year, with Amorim telling reporters ahead of a meeting with Bournemouth on Monday when asked if those conversations have taken place: “If Kobbie comes to me and talks to me, I will talk to him. I’m not going to say what I’m going to say to Kobbie but I will be really pleased if Kobbie comes to talk to me about that. I just want my players happy and I understand that every individual has their goals.
“The frustration [of any player] doesn’t help anybody. But again, the focus is [Bournemouth] and we will see if that happens. I had some conversations with him, especially last year, and with other players but about that subject, no I didn’t speak with him. I am completely open [to talk].”
Does Man Utd boss Amorim rate Mainoo?
United legend Paul Scholes recently stated that Portuguese tactician Amorim “doesn’t get the club”. Quizzed on whether comments such as that are making his job harder, Amorim - who has won only 23 of his 58 games at the helm - said: “No, it’s not winning – not winning is the issue. If I’m winning I can go to the games on a horse, arrive there, play with just two defenders and everything will be fine. The problem is that as a manager I’m not doing good enough and that is a fact also. So that is the only problem.
“Me as a manager of Manchester United, we are underachieving. We should have more points, especially this season. So I take that, naturally. Sometimes they [critical former players] don’t have all the information and they see Manchester United with the standards that they lived here. Always winning. So it’s hard for them to see their club in this situation.”
Scholes also questioned why Mainoo finds himself on the fringes of the fold, with Nicky Butt, Rio Ferdinand and Paul Ince other ex-United stars to have adopted that stance. Amorim added: “I know that for you guys there are some players that you believe in a lot and I believe a lot but sometimes I have to make choices.
“We play with two midfielders. We could change in the future but Kobbie Mainoo is playing in the same position as Bruno Fernandes and sometimes it’s really hard to take Bruno Fernandes out of the team and that is the only reason.”
Can Mainoo play as a holding No.6 for Man Utd?
Pressed on whether he rates Mainoo, who made his senior debut in January 2023: “Of course. Like everyone else. Casemiro is the biggest example [of him changing his mind]. He was behind Toby [Collyer, now on loan at West Brom] and now he’s a star.”
Amorim added on Mainoo being able to fill the No.6 position as United’s holding midfielder: “Yes, he can. I think it was against Everton – I took Casemiro out and I put Kobbie in there because we were trying to play a different game. He can play in that position. But it’s hard sometimes. Sometimes Kobbie Mainoo, you have to think [if he is] the guy for blocking transitions. He needs to spend more time there but he can be in that position in the future.”
Mainoo will be hoping to see minutes against Bournemouth, as United look to climb into the Premier League’s top five. The Red Devils have fixtures with Aston Villa, Newcastle and Wolves to come before another transfer window opens on January 1.
