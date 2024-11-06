Sporting Clube de Portugal v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Ruben Amorim opens up on 'life-changing' coaching approach as he prepares to take over at Man Utd

R. AmorimManchester UnitedPremier League

Ruben Amorim revealed a "life-changing" coaching approach that transformed him as he gears up to take charge at Manchester United.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Amorim set to succeed Ten Hag
  • Grabbed headlines after beating Man City 4-1
  • Refused to get flattered by the scoreline
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below