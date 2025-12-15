Getty
Ruben Amorim FINALLY changes his tactics! Why Man Utd could move away from much-maligned 3-4-3 formation in Bournemouth clash - explained
Stubborn Amorim favours 3-4-3 system at Man Utd
Amorim has, having enjoyed considerable success at former employers Sporting, stubbornly refused to tinker with his approach since taking the reins at Old Trafford. He has faced plenty of uncomfortable questions across 58 games at the helm - with only 23 wins being secured while missing out on major silverware and European qualification last season.
The 40-year-old is seemingly ready to start relaxing his stance. According to The Athletic, he informed his players ahead of the meeting with Wolves that “a change is coming”. That could be implemented in a Premier League clash with Bournemouth, depending on FIFA rulings regarding the release of players for international tournaments, and over the upcoming festive period.
Why Man Utd are having to consider formation change
Mbeumo, Amad and Mazraoui - who are linking up with Cameroon, Ivory Coast and Morocco respectively for AFCON duty - have been integral to Amorim’s tactical blueprint. Those plans could be ripped up, at least on a short-term basis, as United look to shuffle their pack.
The Athletic reports on how Amorim is contemplating moving to a 4-3-3 system. Sources claim that “a significant amount of time during training sessions in preparation for the visit by Bournemouth has been dedicated to the side lining up in that shape”.
Amorim has also maintained that any shift in approach would be made on “his own terms”, rather than reacting to “external pressures”, and he is prepared to accept that enforced absences may require a rethink when it comes to starting XIs.
Open to change: Amorim ready to shuffle his pack
He has said when asked about Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko returning from injury and how that will impact his plans: “I think it’s not just Ben but everyone. We need to adapt a little bit the way we are going to play the games, and that is a good opportunity to do that because we cannot think that we are going to play the same way without Amad, Bryan and Nous, but especially Amad and Bryan because of the characteristics. That is really hard to get. They have more or less the same characteristics, the both of them, and we are losing them for a few games. But it’s a good opportunity for us to try to play in a different way.”
He went on to say: “I think we need to work on the variability of the way we play, especially in the build-up. I think I need to find different ways to take all the juice from the team, from the squad. I’m just trying to find out solutions to win more games.”
Amorim had previously stated that “not even the Pope” could convince him to move away from the 3-4-3 formation that he feels so comfortable implementing. He said of turning a deaf ear to any detractors: “If I’m a player and I have a coach that, with a lot of pressure, all around the world, is saying, ‘You need to change the system.’ And I’m going to change? In this moment, they will look at me in a different way.”
Man Utd fixtures: Games AFCON stars could miss
He has, however, stated throughout his time at Old Trafford that he is willing to adapt and assess his options. Amorim has added: “There will be an evolution, but we need to make all the good steps. When you think about the impact that any decision is going to have on the team, everything is important. I am doing things my way and some guys do things in another way. But it will change. I hope I will have the time to change, (if I do) it will change.”
United could still have Mbeumo, Amad and Mazraoui available against Bournemouth on Monday, but are aware that the Africa Cup of Nations runs until January 18. If any of their players were to reach the final, then they would miss Premier League games with Aston Villa, Newcastle, Wolves, Leeds, Burnley and Manchester City, as well as an FA Cup third-round clash with Brighton.
