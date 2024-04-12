Ruben Amorim backed to succeed in Premier League amid reports Sporting CP boss has agreed to join Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp replacement
Sporting boss Ruben Amorim has been touted to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool and Wolves' Jose Sa believes he will succeed in the Premier League.
- Amorim linked with move to Liverpool this summer
- Jose Sa believes he will succeed in Premier League
- Sporting boss refutes claims of Liverpool agreement