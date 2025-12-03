Getty Images Sport
'I protect myself' - Ruben Amorim explains why he avoids social media after investigation reveals Man Utd boss is biggest target of most extreme online abuse
Amorim receives most vile abuse according to report
The BBC investigation showed that Amorim received more than 160 online messages described as 'extremely abusive' on the weekend of November 8-9, bearing the brunt of some 2000 messages flagged by data science company Signify. They included death threats and hate speech, breaking the rules of the platforms they were posted on including X, Instagram and TikTok.
Amorim: Social media abuse 'normal' but I don't read it
Amorim told a press conference: "First of all, nowadays it is normal in any profession, when you are exposed, like we are exposed, it's harder, but I don't read it. I'm not faking it - I don't read it. I protect myself from everything. I don't watch TV when they are talking about Manchester [United], not because I don't agree most of the times. I agree with a lot of things that you guys say. But it is a way of me being healthy because it's enough. When we lose, when we draw, I know that we play bad, my feeling as a coach is enough. I don't need another another [person]'s feelings about around the club. So for me, this is the only way, there is no other way. The only way is protect myself."
Amorim: Extra money from social media promotion 'not worth it'
Amorim has no official account on X and the official Instagram page set up in his name has had no updates since 2020. He said he is missing out on extra income from social media endorsements and promotions but said it was a price worth paying to not have to witness all the abuse.
He added: "Of course, I lose money in sponsors, in Instagram. I could earn a lot of money. But for me, the quality of life, the protection of my family the way I can live a normal life - because I guarantee you, I live a normal life - it is not worth it. Some more dollars or pounds is not worth it. So I protect myself, and no one can be tougher than me when we lose, and when we lose when we don't play well. So that is the only way. But it's normal nowadays. Is really normal to have that abuse. So for me it's the only way to survive in this world."
Amorim guarded about injury issues before West Ham
Amorim revealed that two players were fresh injury doubts ahead of Thursday's game against West Ham, but would not reveal who they were. However, he confirmed that Matheus Cunha is back after missing the last two games with a knock sustained in training, while Benjamin Sesko and Harry Maguire are still out.
"We have two doubts, I will not tell you today because it will tell you the way we are going to approach, but the rest of the squad is good," said the coach.
West Ham are 17th in the Premier League and they will be without playmaker Lucas Paqueta after he was sent off for arguing with the referee in their last outing against Liverpool. The game will see Amorim come up against compatriot and new Hammers boss Nuno Espirito Santo, whose Nottingham Forest side beat United on two occasions last season.
"I had no doubts that he would have success, no matter what the club," Amorim said of Nuno. "He is really experienced. He knows how to work with different with different squads. He understands really well the league, and that is a plus. He's really smart, preparing the games, understanding the environment of the game. So it's going to be a tough match."
United earned a vital 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in their last game and will be desperate to make amends for their most recent home game, when they were beaten 1-0 by Everton despite the Toffees playing the majority of the game with 10 men.
