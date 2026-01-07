Ruben Amorim's assistant speaks out after Man Utd manager's sacking amid 'laughing and joking' claims

Fernandes, the assistant manager who followed Amorim from Lisbon to Manchester in November 2024, has publicly addressed the coaching staff's exit. While the former manager has maintained his counsel following the dismissal on Monday, his trusted lieutenant took to social media on Wednesday morning to offer his gratitude to the club.

The statement, posted to Instagram, focused on the relationships built during their tenure rather than the acrimony of the final days. Fernandes expressed pride in his role, thanking the various departments within the Carrington setup that aided their transition to English football.

"Thank you, Manchester United," the post read. "Thank you to the world-class players I had the privilege to coach and to learn from. Thank you to the staff members who showed true support. Thank you to the fans who stood by us."

The coach also included a cryptic but poignant remark regarding the pressures of working at such a high-profile institution. "In the end, working at a football club of this dimension doesn't just test your knowledge - it reveals character," he wrote. "A special chapter in my life. Proud to have served as Assistant Manager of Manchester United."