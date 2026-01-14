Ruben Amorim catching strays! Antonio Conte aims brutal dig at Man Utd & sacked head coach over handling of Napoli loanee Rasmus Hojlund

The 22-year-old had a promising first season at United after being signed by former boss Erik ten Hag, scoring 16 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions and helping them win the FA Cup, but after a second year that yielded only 10 more strikes in 52 matches, Amorim made the decision to cut the Denmark international out of his thinking and instead targeted Sesko, who arrived from RB Leipzig.

Hojlund has been in better touch under Conte at Napoli, finding the back of the net on nine occasions so far this term and looking more like the player who convinced United to splash out £64 million (€73.8m/$85.9m) following his one-season spell at Atalanta. That improvement has been noted by Conte, who praised the young striker and also sent a subtle dig towards Amorim and United, suggesting that Hojlund has benefitted from working under a better coaching system.