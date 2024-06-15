'It's rubbish' - Roy Keane slams Andy Robertson's post-match interview after Scotland's heavy defeat to Germany

Getty ImagesMitchell Fretton'It's rubbish' - Roy Keane slams Andy Robertson's post-match interview after Scotland's heavy defeat to GermanyAndrew RobertsonScotlandEuropean ChampionshipPundit Roy Keane slammed Scotland captain Andy Robertson for his post-match comments following their 5-1 defeat to Germany at Euro 2024.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowScotland thrashed in Euro 2024 openerRobertson admits players not aggressive enoughKeane furious at his post-match summaryArticle continues below