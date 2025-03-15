Rowan Human reveals why he snubbed Kaizer Chiefs - 'Family said go to AmaZulu, where we feel like you’re safer'

BackpagepixKiplagat SangRowan Human reveals why he snubbed Kaizer Chiefs - 'Family said go to AmaZulu, where we feel like you’re safer'Premier Soccer LeagueAmaZulu FCR. HumanChippa United vs AmaZulu FCChippa UnitedRichards Bay vs Kaizer ChiefsRichards BayKaizer ChiefsBefore he signed for AmaZulu, the forward had been linked with a move to join the Soweto giants.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowHuman signed for Usuthu in 2023He helped AmaZulu beat ChiefsExplains reason for snubbing AmakhosiFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱