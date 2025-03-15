Langalihle Mhlongo & Rowan Human, Richards Bay vs AmaZulu, November 2024Backpagepix
Kiplagat Sang

Rowan Human reveals why he snubbed Kaizer Chiefs - 'Family said go to AmaZulu, where we feel like you’re safer'

Premier Soccer LeagueAmaZulu FCR. HumanChippa United vs AmaZulu FCChippa UnitedRichards Bay vs Kaizer ChiefsRichards BayKaizer Chiefs

Before he signed for AmaZulu, the forward had been linked with a move to join the Soweto giants.

  • Human signed for Usuthu in 2023

  • He helped AmaZulu beat Chiefs
  • Explains reason for snubbing Amakhosi
