Ronwen Williams identifies Bafana Bafana's AFCON advantages but warns his teammates 'it's nothing that you experience on a daily basis'

The 33-year-old has been part of the Bafana squad for over a decade now, and although he is always the number one choice, he does not always assure himself that he will be called up.

“It’s amazing. I’ve been part of the Bafana setup for so long. And yet it still feels so special,” Williams added.

“Every time when there’s a squad announcement, I’m still watching it on TV. I don’t take it for granted that I’m the captain or that I’m performing. For me, it’s still an honour. And I will always treat it like that.

“This was a dream of mine. And not everyone can reach their dreams. I am living my dream, so I’ll make the most of it as much as I can. It’s amazing still being here, still being part of the setup," the PSL winner continued.

Williams is among the players who featured in the last AFCON edition and is the only one who played in the 2019 finals in Egypt.

“I obviously have the experience as well to help the boys and tell them that AFCON is a very, very difficult tournament. In the previous campaign, it was myself and Themba [Zwane] who shared our experiences," the experienced goalkeeper stated.

"We told the guys it’s a tough tournament; it’s nothing that you experience on a daily basis.

“Now the guys who were in the previous AFCON are doing that on my behalf, sharing the experiences, and that’s amazing,” he explained.

“There’s no game that will be easy at AFCON. I can’t see any lesser teams. But for us, we enjoy it. That’s the difference. We enjoy playing these high-pressure moments. For some weird reason, we just love it. And that’s when you get the best out of us.”