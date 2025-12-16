Ronwen Williams explains why Bafana Bafana AFCON preparations have been 'strange and weird' but promises 'but we will sort it out and keep fighting'
Strange AFCON preps
Premier Soccer League star Ronwen Williams has described their Bafana Bafana camp as strange.
The national team have been in the camp for days now, but their preparations have been overshadowed by a number of issues. The Bafana captain has revealed that as a team, they have had conversations around the issues and sorted them out.
Weird camp
“It has been a bit of a strange and weird camp for many reasons. We have not had a full squad, and it is difficult to prepare like that,” Williams told the media.
“We have also had our own small problems as a team. But we are glad those things have happened. Going into a major tournament, it has given us a chance to sit together and sort things out.
“Training has been good, but we haven’t been at our best as well. Once the team settles down this week, things will be better. It has been a strange feeling … But we will sort it out and keep fighting," the goalkeeper added.
“Obviously, last week there was a lot of talk going around, and we don’t need that. All we need is support to go out and perform.”
Broos-Mbokazi sideshow
The major issue that has negatively overshadowed the Bafana camp is Hugo Broos' comments on his defender, Mbekezeli Mbokazi.
The experienced mentor was disappointed after the Chicago Fire defender reported late to the camp. His choice of words generated a heated topic, putting him on the receiving end of scathing criticism. However, the coach responded by apologising.
“Before you ask, I want to say something about the previous statement, but as you may understand, I don’t want any questions about it afterwards,” Broos clarified to the media.
“I’m deeply hurt by what happened in recent days, and the worst part of that is that my family, my wife, my children and my grandchildren have also suffered.
“I played with people of colour, coached them, and worked with them in Algeria, Cameroon and the last four years in South Africa," he added.
"You can ask any of them what kind of man I am; maybe some will say he is a bad coach, maybe some will say he’s a good coach, or maybe they will say I’m stubborn, but no one would call me racist."
Missing players
Broos is missing a number of players who he expects to have in Morocco for the continental finals that will begin on December 21.
“We’re still not complete [as a team]. Ngezana arrived yesterday [Sunday]; it was something good because he played last Thursday. There’s still Foster, Sithole, and Campbell. Sithole is playing today [Monday], Campbell played yesterday [Sunday] for 10 minutes, and Foster played on Saturday,” Broos explained as he revealed the players still out.
“We decided to let them come directly to Marrakech because we didn’t see the reason why they must come here with us, also playing against Ghana tomorrow [Tuesday], as we’re taking flights to Morocco on Wednesday.
“So, we will see Foster, Sithole, and Campbell when we arrive in Marrakech on Thursday.”
FIFA decision
Some of the players are still with their clubs following a decision made by FIFA in regard to the release of players for AFCON.
FIFA said clubs can only be obliged to release players for the competition from December 15, which is a week later than the standard international window.
This decision has not been received well, and one of those to criticise it is former Bafana coach Augusto Palacios.
"I'm very disappointed with the way FIFA undermines Africa, and it is not the first time," Palacios said in a recent interview.
"Europe plays Europe; everyone must be there on time. How can you prepare your team one week ahead of a big tournament? AFCON is our main tournament.
"What FIFA is doing now is the main reason clubs from Europe always try to convince players from the continent of Africa to undermine the AFCON; hence, our African players don't perform the way we know they can because they can't wait to go back to Europe," he added.
Bafana will begin their AFCON campaign with a match against Angola on December 22.