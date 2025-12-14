FIFA blasted! 'Africa needs to stand up so that our AFCON is valued' because 'it's impossible for Hugo Broos to do the full job' with Bafana Bafana

Palacios' comments come days after Broos revealed the players he will do without, as they are yet to be released.

"And Ivory Coast and Senegal and Mali, who have only players who play abroad, what are they going to do? So, they have their players next week, the 15th, and for Morocco, six days later they play their opening game,” Broos said.

“That means again what FIFA thinks about CAF, about Africa, but I'm sure that there has been pressure from the European clubs to change the date. So, that's the reason why Ngezana [Siyabonga], Campbell [Shandre], Foster [Lyle], and Sithole [Siphephelo] can't be here before next week.

“I think it's not an opportunity to let them come after the weekend; if you take Sithole and Campbell and Foster, Foster is playing Saturday, so he can't be here on Monday," he continued.

“Campbell is playing Sunday, so he will not be here before Tuesday. Sithole is playing Saturday; he will be here on Monday, but I don't think you can ask those players to travel and be here on Monday and take another flight to Morocco on Wednesday.

“So, I think we will leave those players in their clubs, and they will join us when we arrive in Morocco," the Belgian tactician added.

Several teams are expected to be affected by the rule, including record champions Egypt. Their captain, Mohamed Salah, will report to camp late, as he is still with Liverpool.

The Pharaohs' skipper featured for the Reds against Brighton on Saturday after his recent tirade against his employers.

Salah is expected to clash with Bafana in Group B. South Africa will begin their campaign against Angola on December 22 before facing Egypt four days later.

Their final game will be against the Warriors of Zimbabwe on December 29.