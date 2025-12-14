FIFA blasted! 'Africa needs to stand up so that our AFCON is valued' because 'it's impossible for Hugo Broos to do the full job' with Bafana Bafana
Coach disappointed
Former Moroka Swallows coach Augusto Palacios has blasted FIFA for what he calls disrespect to the Africa Cup of Nations by the world football governing body.
According to a decision by FIFA, clubs can only be obliged to release players for AFCON from December 15, which is a week later than the standard international window.
Palacios has asked the continent to protest against such a decision because he says it undermines AFCON.
'I am very disappointed'
"I'm very disappointed with the way FIFA undermines Africa, and it is not the first time," Palacios told KickOff.
"Europe plays Europe; everyone must be there on time. How can you prepare your team one week ahead of a big tournament? AFCON is our main tournament.
"What FIFA is doing now is the main reason clubs from Europe always try to convince players from the continent of Africa to undermine the AFCON; hence, our African players don't perform the way we know they can because they can't wait to go back to Europe," he added.
Bad for Africa
Even though African players earn decent salaries from clubs in Europe, this should not be used as a reason to undermine AFCON, according to Palacios.
"We understand the Europeans pay our players better salaries than we do, but this is very bad for the reputation of Africa," the former Amakhosi coach stated.
"Africa needs to stand up so that our AFCON is valued. I don't think the preparations for Bafana Bafana are going well; we are missing some of the overseas players. When you have your whole squad, that's when your preparations will be okay.
"How can we talk of one week's preparations when we still need to fly to Morocco? It's impossible for Hugo Broos to do the full job when he doesn't have his whole team with him. It's unbalanced the preparations."
Broos unhappy
Palacios' comments come days after Broos revealed the players he will do without, as they are yet to be released.
"And Ivory Coast and Senegal and Mali, who have only players who play abroad, what are they going to do? So, they have their players next week, the 15th, and for Morocco, six days later they play their opening game,” Broos said.
“That means again what FIFA thinks about CAF, about Africa, but I'm sure that there has been pressure from the European clubs to change the date. So, that's the reason why Ngezana [Siyabonga], Campbell [Shandre], Foster [Lyle], and Sithole [Siphephelo] can't be here before next week.
“I think it's not an opportunity to let them come after the weekend; if you take Sithole and Campbell and Foster, Foster is playing Saturday, so he can't be here on Monday," he continued.
“Campbell is playing Sunday, so he will not be here before Tuesday. Sithole is playing Saturday; he will be here on Monday, but I don't think you can ask those players to travel and be here on Monday and take another flight to Morocco on Wednesday.
“So, I think we will leave those players in their clubs, and they will join us when we arrive in Morocco," the Belgian tactician added.
Several teams are expected to be affected by the rule, including record champions Egypt. Their captain, Mohamed Salah, will report to camp late, as he is still with Liverpool.
The Pharaohs' skipper featured for the Reds against Brighton on Saturday after his recent tirade against his employers.
Salah is expected to clash with Bafana in Group B. South Africa will begin their campaign against Angola on December 22 before facing Egypt four days later.
Their final game will be against the Warriors of Zimbabwe on December 29.