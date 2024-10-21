The Rondo: Must-watch first round MLS playoff matchup, regular season awards, and was 2024 MLS Decision Day the best one yet?

Goal US's writers take a look at what are the most exciting postseason matchups and catch their breath after Decision Day 2024

Decision Day has been a boost for MLS since its inception almost nine years ago, but it might have reached its peak last Saturday. The league has its stars and Apple TV to thank for that.

Consider all that was in play on Oct. 19. Lionel Messi and Inter Miami provided highlight reel moments to secure MLS's all-time regular season points record. FIFA President Gianni Infantino trying to bogart the moment by doing a grand speed about the Club World Cup right after the match. Christian Benteke and D.C. United crashed out of the playoff picture in dramatic fashion. And LAFC and LA Galaxy fighting for the No. 1 seed in the West until the dying seconds of the league.

All of these dramatic moments were expertly highlighted by Apple TV's 360 show, which kept the tension on full display at breakneck speed. Apple TV is still developing its Season Pass concept in its second year and 360 isn't always perfect. But for Decision Day, the insanity was perfectly captured on that show, so kudos to MLS and Apple TV.

With the MLS regular season now over and the playoffs kicking off Tuesday, Goal US's writers take a look back at Decision Day, pick some regular season awards, and which match will be the most intriguing in the opening round.